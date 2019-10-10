He retired this July after spending 40 years with the agency that provides housing for low-income families, the disabled, and the elderly in public housing developments and through Section 8 housing vouchers. McGonagle was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this month and died Wednesday, officials said.

McGonagle was raised in the Mary Ellen McCormack housing development in South Boston and joined the BHA as a public safety investigator in his late 20s after previous jobs as a youth worker for the YMCA, the South Boston Boys and Girls Club and the state Department of Youth Services.

William McGonagle, who was raised in a South Boston public housing development and then spent a decade leading the Boston Housing Authority under two mayors, died Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 67.

McGonagle, who grew up with five siblings, was never known by his given name of William, but was instead always called Billy.

“Billy was a valued colleague to us all, and he was a dear friend to many,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement posted to Twitter. “For me, he was one of my closest friends and I am heartbroken by his passing.”

McGonagle rose through the ranks and gained increasing responsibility inside the BHA under Mayors Raymond Flynn and Thomas Menino. It was Menino who named McGonagle to the top BHA job as the administrator in 2009. When Walsh took office in 2014, he left McGonagle in place.

McGonagle was on the front lines when the city and the BHA went through an extremely tense period in the 1980s when Flynn, under pressure from the NAACP and the courts, moved to desegregate housing developments in South Boston and Charlestown.

McGonagle told Globe columnist Adrian Walker earlier this year about the personal price he paid for working to improve Boston’s racial climate. Shots were fired into his marked city car outside his home in South Boston.

“My three kids were at the breakfast table with my wife when that happened,” McGonagle told Walker. “And my kids were babies then, little tykes.”

Walsh said in his statement that part of McGonagle’s legacy will be his work to unite residents.

“The legacy Billy has left on Boston is felt today and it will continue to be realized by our residents for decades to come,’’ Walsh said. “He will be missed by us all.”

Acting BHA Administrator Kathryn Bennett sent out an e-mail to BHA staffers Thursday announcing McGonagle death.

“His illness progressed incredibly fast, and I know it is a shock to employees and residents alike to absorb this,’’ Bennett wrote. “Bill’s legacy of working on behalf of low-income residents of our City is unmatched. I know he was an important friend, mentor, and supporter to so many of us. I will truly miss him. ... He is and always will be a cornerstone of the BHA family.”

O’Brien Funeral Home in McGonagle’s native South Boston is handling arrangements.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.