A woman died after her car crashed head-on into another car in Reading on Thursday morning, police said.
The woman’s car collided with another car at 441 West St. around 11:21 a.m., Reading police said in a statement.
“A head-on collision had taken place between two motor vehicles. A female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said.
Police said they would release the woman’s identity after they notified her family.
“The driver of the other motor vehicle declined medical attention at the scene. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles,” the statement said.
West Street was closed after the accident between Summer Avenue and Johnson Woods Drive, police said.
“It was just a bang and then we heard a horn going off and then people started running and helping,” said Lin Bowdoin, the director of the nearby Reading Montessori School.
Reading police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said.
