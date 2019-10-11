A Weymouth woman accused of colliding with an ambulance while fleeing from the scene of a crash in Weymouth Thursday was arraigned at South Shore Hospital on Friday afternoon.
Carolyn Davis, 41, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury; leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, obstructing an emergency vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, according to the court records.
A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf, and she was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear who else was injured besides Davis.
Her lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The next hearing in the case is slated for Nov. 20, legal filings show.
Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.