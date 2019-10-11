A Weymouth woman accused of colliding with an ambulance while fleeing from the scene of a crash in Weymouth Thursday was arraigned at South Shore Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Carolyn Davis, 41, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury; leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, obstructing an emergency vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, according to the court records.

A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf, and she was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear who else was injured besides Davis.