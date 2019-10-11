Phillip Houtman, 28, of New Bedford, surrendered at Wareham District Court, Middleborough police said in a statement. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of rape, assault to rape, open and gross lewdness, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.

A man wanted for allegedly raping a special needs student at a Middleborough school turned himself in to authorities on Friday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

Houtman, police said, was an overnight staff member at the Chamberlain International School, a private boarding and day school for students between the ages of 11 and 22 who have cognitive and developmental disabilities. He had worked at the school for less than a year.

“Houtman is charged with allegedly raping and sexually assaulting an adult student who is cognitively disabled at the Chamberlain International School,” the statement said. “A warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday, Oct. 10 and police had been working to locate Houtman since yesterday afternoon.”

On Sept. 30, officials said, “Middleborough Police were notified of an allegation about Houtman, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old student at the school.”’

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

