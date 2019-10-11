A Boston man was seriously injured in a head-on collision that also killed a driver on Route 20 in Brimfield on Friday afternoon, according to State Police.

The man, 52, who lives in Brighton, was driving a 2015 Volvo S60. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. His condition was not known Friday night.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Versa, was identified only as a 58-year-old man from Brimfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a statement.