Officers said Nicolas refused to get out of his car. Police were “greatly concerned that the operator may be armed,” the statement said.

Nicholson Nicolas of Cambridge was arrested during a traffic stop at 2:14 p.m. on Howard Avenue after officers noticed his car had “excessively tinted windows,” Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police arrested a 21-year-old man in Dorchester Thursday afternoon after officers pointed their guns at him because he allegedly started reaching for his gun, police said.

“Officers observed the operator reach for an object inside his jacket. Fearing that the suspect was reaching for a firearm, officers immediately unholstered their department-issued firearms and ordered the suspect to show his hands. At this point, officers were able to successfully restrain and handcuff the suspect,” the statement said.

Police searched Nicolas and found a loaded .40-caliber Glock 27 with a 13-round high-capacity magazine, the statement said. Officers also found a bag of what they believed to be fentanyl.

When police first walked up to Nicolas’s car, they allegedly saw him shielding the right side of his body, the statement said.

“While approaching the vehicle, officers were able to see two occupants frantically moving around the interior of the vehicle in such a way as if to suggest they were attempting to conceal something,” the statement said.

Nicolas was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug. Nicolas was also cited for excessively tinted windows.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.