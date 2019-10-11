Former federal prosecutor Brian Kelly — hired by Mayor Martin J. Walsh to investigate a series of board votes at the center of a corruption case — concluded that none of the three current members who served at the time had any knowledge of bribes or other influence that then-city staffer John Lynch used on behalf of a South Boston condo project . But several key players in the case declined to be interviewed by Kelly.

A city review of the bribery scandal at Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal found that no current members of the panel did anything wrong. But it leaves many questions unanswered about the case.

In a report issued Friday, Kelly wrote that Lynch, developer Steven Turner, and former zoning board member Craig Galvin — who abruptly resigned his post in September as Kelly’s probe began — all refused to talk with him. So did then-board member Anthony Pisani, an architect who recused himself from voting on the Southie project because, he told the Globe, he had worked for another developer who was negotiating with Turner to buy the site.

Those omissions prevented Kelly from concluding precisely what happened in the period in 2017 when the zoning board first killed and then two weeks later revived Turner’s permits to build an 11-unit condo building on the site of an old warehouse on H Street. In August, Lynch pleaded guilty to taking a $50,000 bribe to influence the board on the project. Turner has not been charged.

Galvin has denied any wrongdoing. At one 2017 zoning board meeting, Galvin cast the lone vote in favor of Turner’s project when the ZBA first moved to deny an extension of its zoning permits. It was then approved at a later board meeting. A prominent real estate agent in Dorchester, Galvin sold a duplex that Lynch had built in the neighborhood last year.

A longtime City Hall staffer for the Department of Neighborhood Development and then the Boston Planning & Development Agency, Lynch appeared to be working as a private consultant on Turner’s project.

E-mails released Friday by the city in response to public records requests by the Globe and other media outlets show Lynch scheduling a ZBA vote, lining up utility work, and even helping to negotiate the sale of the H Street project, all using his city e-mail address.

The trove of e-mails also indicates Lynch received what appear to be broker fees on at least two other real estate deals in Dorchester, one involving Turner and the other involving a Boston Police Department employee named Ray Tomasini, who sold a property on Browning Street last year.

In a statement, Walsh blasted Lynch for abusing his position and violating city ethics guidelines for personal gain.

“John Lynch had an opportunity to work for the city that he called home, and it’s a job that he held for more than 40 years,” Walsh said in a statement. “What he chose to do with that opportunity was decidedly reckless, unethical and, unfortunately as we now know, criminal. It has been my priority since day one to bring city government to the highest standards of ethics, accountability and integrity. Anything outside of that is completely unacceptable.”

Lynch, who resigned from the BPDA in August, has pleaded guilty to bribery and is scheduled for sentencing in January. Terms of his plea agreement suggest a prison sentence of four to five years. Where the case goes beyond him remains unclear.

Federal prosecutors continue to investigate; Kelly’s report indicates the US attorney in Boston has requested documents involving ZBA projects that Galvin worked on as a real estate consultant. William “Buddy” Christopher, the close Walsh aide who led the Inspectional Services Department at the time, remains on unpaid leave. And Walsh has hired a second law firm — Sullivan & Worcester — to review the ZBA and how it functions. That review is still underway.

