In court Friday, Fishman ordered Macharla to serve three-and-a-half to four years in prison, far less than the 10-to-15-year sentence sought by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office. Her defense attorney, J.W. Carney Jr., had asked that his client be freed on probation.

Macharla was convicted of second-degree murder by a Middlesex Superior Court jury, which carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole, but Superior Court Judge Kenneth Fishman reduced the verdict to involuntary manslaughter this August.

WOBURN — Former day care operator Pallavi Macharla, who once faced a life sentence, was ordered Friday to spend up to four years in prison in the shaken baby death of a 6-month old girl she was caring for in her Burlington home.

Macharla, who was a doctor in her native India, spoke in court Friday, professing her love for the child whose name was Ridhima Dhekane.

“I loved Ridhima so much, nearly as I love my daughter. I did not want to cause any harm to her,” she said. “Since [her death] I’ve been in mourning. I can understand the pain of her parents. I’ve been praying for them.”

Macharla has already spent about eight months behind bars and will be given credit for that time as her release date is calculated by the Department of Correction.

During her four-week trial, multiple medical experts presented conflicting theories about what killed the child, whom Macharla was baby sitting in March 2014 in the day care center she ran in her Burlington home.

Prosecutors asserted that Macharla became frustrated when the baby began fussing and shook her so violently her brain bled. Macharla, who testified in her own defense, said the baby had vomited shortly after she fed her homemade applesauce and then stopped breathing.

When he ordered the reduced verdict on Aug. 19, Fishman wrote that the conflicting testimony from medical experts made it impossible to justify a second-degree murder conviction.

“This court cannot permit a verdict of second-degree murder to stand in the presence of such highly contested and inconsistent evidence,” Fishman wrote in the 17-page ruling.

Dhekane’s parents were in court Friday but they did not address Fishman or speak with reporters after the sentencing hearing had ended.

