Floyd Black was last seen leaving his sober house on Baxter Road in Hyannis on Aug. 8, said his daughter, Kerry Black. His daughter believes he got on the wrong bus.

Falmouth and Barnstable police are searching for a 61-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since he left his Cape Cod sober house and got on a bus more than two months ago, officials said Friday.

Floyd Black, 61, has been missing since he left his sober home in Hyannis Aug. 8, officials said.

“The 61-year-old has a myriad of health problems that include Alzheimer’s disease, bipolar disorder, an old head injury and a heart condition. While he often gets confused, this lengthy absence is unusual,” the Missing Persons Cases Network said in a statement.

Kerry Black said her father probably doesn’t remember who he is. She said she is worried he has not taken medication in two months.

“If he knew who he was, he would get in contact with me,” Kerry Black said. “I’m his only daughter. He thinks people are after him, so he’s not going to ask for help. I feel like not having the meds is making him worse and worse every day, which is why I can’t find him.”

Kerry Black and police have gotten numerous tips that Floyd Black was spotted on Cape Cod and around Boston. Cambridge and Boston police have not gotten any reports about him, police said.

Police issued a silver alert for Floyd Black, the statement said. He is 5 feet 10 and 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Falmouth police are asking anyone with information to call 774-255-4527.

“We are still actively working on it and continuously interviewing people. We’ve chased many leads that have turned out to be dead ends,” said Barnstable Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Mellyn, whose department is also searching for Black.

