Police are stepping up patrols in parts of Jamaica Plain following a spate of robberies in the area that were perpetrated by a group of about 10 juveniles, authorities said Friday.
State Police provided details of the violent incidents in a statement.
“The Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police in recent days have responded to and investigated several incidents in which pedestrians were assaulted or robbed in the Jackson Square and Southwest Corridor area of Jamaica Plain,” the statement said.
According to State Police, the probe “indicates that a group of around 10 juveniles, ranging in age from elementary-school age to teenager, have assaulted passersby and stolen cellphones or other electronics from them.”
Police, the statement said, “have increased patrol frequency in the area. Pedestrians who travel in that area are urged to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to not to openly display phones or other electronics. Anyone who feels that his or her safety is threatened should call 911, as should anyone who observes suspicious people or activity.”
Further information about the attacks wasn’t immediately available.
