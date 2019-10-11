Police are stepping up patrols in parts of Jamaica Plain following a spate of robberies in the area that were perpetrated by a group of about 10 juveniles, authorities said Friday.

State Police provided details of the violent incidents in a statement.

“The Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police in recent days have responded to and investigated several incidents in which pedestrians were assaulted or robbed in the Jackson Square and Southwest Corridor area of Jamaica Plain,” the statement said.