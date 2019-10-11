New Hampshire health officials are seeking the public’s help to locate a Massachusetts man who came into contact with a rabid baby raccoon last month in Conway.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, the man stopped on Route 16 to help a woman move two baby raccoons from the middle of the roadway, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The raccoons were found in a stretch of the highway between North Bald Hill and Thorn Hill roads. They were later brought to a wildlife rehabilitation center, where one died. That raccoon was found to have rabies , the statement said.