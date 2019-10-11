Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan, also murdered Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer, Sean Collier, before Tamerlan was shot to death by police in Watertown.

Tszarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan, set off pressure cooker bombs at the Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013, killing Martin Richard, an 8-year-old third-grader from Dorchester; Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; and Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old restaurant manager from Medford.

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombings so traumatized everyone in Eastern Massachusetts that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s right to a fair trial was violated by a jury pool composed of people already planning to sentence him to death, defense lawyers wrote in a major new court filing.

According to the defense, the jury that voted to sentence Tsarnaev to death in 2015 from drawn from a pool of people, nearly everyone of whom was familiar with the broad details of the terror attack. The defense said 99.7 potential jurors knew about the bombing.

The defense also contends that 69 percent of the jury pool believed Tsarnaev was guilty and of that 37 percent wanted to see him receive the death penalty -- “all before the prosecution presented any evidence.”

“Even if a juror honestly believes before trial that he or she can objectively hear the evidence, when a community has been aroused to a fever pitch the prospective juror may come to fear ‘return[ing] to neighbors’ with anything other than a guilty verdict and a death sentence,’’ defense lawyers wrote.

The defense also argues that the juror ultimately chosen to serve as foreperson had characterized herself as a neutral person when in fact she had tweeted 22 times on her Twitter account after the bombing.

“Before being seated, the foreperson of this capital jury had published an online post calling the defendant whom she later voted to sentence to death a ‘piece of garbage,’” the defense wrote. “Actual prejudice has been shown and reversal is required.”

Tsarnaev’s defense told jurors at the start of the trial, held in US District Court in Boston, that he was one of the marathon bombers, but also asked jurors to sentence him to life imprisonment, not give him a death sentence. However, jurors approved a death sentence on May 15, 2015.

Tsarnaev is now asking the US First Circuit Court of Appeals to throw out the current death sentence and order a new trial where the defense would ask, once again, for the former Cambridge resident to be imprisoned for the rest of his life.

“Juror misconduct and judicial inaction tainted this verdict,’’ the defense wrote in its massive 226 page brief.

Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, who was in Watertown during the shootout with the bombers, died in 2018 as a result of suffering a medical emergency in 2013.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.