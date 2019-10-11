She plead guilty to at least eight charges prior to the 5-day trial including operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a death, and operating after license suspension, according to the statement.

Danielle Mastro, 35, was convicted following a trial held without jury in Brockton Superior Court, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

A Pembroke woman charged with motor vehicle manslaughter for a 2017 crash that killed another driver and injured two other people, was sentenced Friday to 10 to 13 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

On the day of the incident, Mastro rear-ended a vehicle traveling north on Quincy Street, the district attorney’s office said. The impact caused Deborah Combra, 58, of Bridgewater, to veer into the path of an oncoming dump truck.

Combra was transported to Brockton Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Combra was the mother of a Whitman reserve police officer, according to previous Globe reporting.

“At sentencing, [family and friends] fondly remembered a wife, mother, sister, and friend who was the glue that held family together and who looked forward to retirement and becoming a grandmother,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement. “Danielle Mastro’s selfish actions on that day in October, 2017, stole all of that away.”

Combra’s passenger and the truck driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the crash, Mastro drove recklessly through East Bridgewater, Whitman, and Hanson, where she failed to stop for a police officer.

“I am hopeful that with [Friday’s] sentencing, this family can finally be at peace with their memories,” Cruz said in a statement.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.