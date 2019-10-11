The 18-year-old who was shot in Methuen Thursday night underwent surgery and was in “critical but stable” condition Friday morning, according to Methuen Police Sergeant Dan O’Connell.
The shooting occurred on Huse Road shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, and the victim drove himself to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Boston, O’Connell said.
O’Connell said detectives recovered several shell casings from the scene. They were also reviewing video footage from security cameras in the area, he said.
O’Connell said residents aren’t in any danger because the victim was apparently targeted.
“It doesn’t appear to be random,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
