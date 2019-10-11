There may be patchy fog in some coastal areas. The metro area could see a quarter-inch of rain Friday morning into the afternoon, she said.

Light rain during the early morning commute could become heavier as the day progresses, Eleanor Vallier-Talbot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Rain is expected throughout the day Friday as the multi-day storm continues to sit offshore, forecasters said. Most of the precipitation will affect the Cape and Islands as well as eastern Massachusetts.

Must of the heavier rainfall will be confined to the Cape and Islands, forecasters said. That area could see over an inch of rain through Friday night.

The storm has tracked farther south than originally forecast.

Strong winds are expected into tonight in addition to rain. Wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour are predicted for the outer Cape and Islands. Along the coast, wind gusts dip down to 30-40 miles per hour and further inland gusts of 25-30 miles per hour are expected.

A wind advisory is still in effect for the Cape and Islands. The flood watch in that area was lifted Thursday night.

As the storm exits the region Saturday, dry and seasonable weather will move in. Showers could return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

