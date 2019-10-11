In March, the state Civil Service Commission ordered their reinstatement, citing failure by commanders to properly follow disciplinary rules.

The four troopers — John Adams, Jeffrey Russell, Daniel Crespi, and Jeffrey Reger — have not been charged criminally but were suspended without pay by State Police commanders in August 2018.

A Superior Court judge Friday refused to let four suspended State Police troopers return to work, ruling the public interest is best served by keeping them out of uniform until State Police commanders complete their investigation into allegations that the four committed overtime fraud.

But State Police officials have refused to reinstate them, and they are appealing the commission order. In the meantime, the troopers asked Suffolk Superior Court Judge Paul D. Wilson to back the commission and clear the way for them to return to their jobs.

Wilson, in a seven-page ruling issued Friday, refused to do so. In it, Wilson acknowledged that the suspension has lasted 14 months — he called it a “very long time” — and that troopers are understandably “unhappy.”

State Police leadership “cited evidence that it believed warranted immediately suspending the Troopers without pay, because they had defrauded the Commonwealth,’’ Wilson noted, adding that it was possible the troopers will be vindicated. “The public interest would be best served by maintaining the status quo while the MSP completes its internal investigation.”

One of the troopers — Crespi — was accused by the department of skipping all of, or some of, 294 shifts during 2016 and 2015, records show. For Russell, the total was 130 shifts, and for Reger, it was 88 shifts in those years. For Adams, it was 13 shifts in 2015, the Globe has reported.

Their attorneys have told the Globe the troopers did not violate department rules and that their actions while on the job were done with the approval of their superiors.

A total of 46 current and former Troop E members — representing approximately one-third of the troop — have been accused by an internal State Police audit of collecting overtime for hours and shifts they didn’t work.

The audit’s findings have been shared with state and federal prosecutors’ parallel investigations, leading to criminal charges against 10 members. Eight have pleaded guilty.

