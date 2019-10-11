A dozen candidates will be spread out on the same stage in Ohio, fighting for a few sentences without interruption.

But for good reason. For many on the stage, it could be their last high-profile television appearance.

Meanwhile, there are seven other Democrats running for their party’s nod who didn’t even make the cut.

If you tune in to the CNN/New York Times debate, here are five dynamics to watch:

So. Many. Candidates.

No one is quite sure how this debate will work given the sheer number of human beings on the stage. CNN and the Times had the option of splitting up the candidates over two nights but demurred.

Advertisement

Still, there probably won’t be that much of a noticeable difference for the viewers at home. The front-runners — Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and former vice president Joe Biden — will probably get a disproportionate amount of the time. The others will try to catch a moderator’s eye, hoping to get in a rebuttal or attack.

Like in the previous debates this year, there probably won’t be much back and forth, with just a few substantial exchanges over the course of a few hours. Structurally, this will be more of a showcase of some of the candidates running. But keeping to the time cues will be something that will probably be more closely watched than in the past.

Warren, the new front-runner

This week, Warren officially became the front-runner in polling nationally and in the early presidential primary states, taking the top spot from Biden in the Real Clear Politics polling average. With the new status comes a new debate dynamic we haven’t seen before: attacks aimed at Warren.

Advertisement

We have seen some previews over the past week of what that might look like. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested she was more concerned with fighting and he was more concerned with outcomes.

Biden didn’t mention Warren by name but told voters this week, “We are not electing a planner.” He was suggesting that Warren, she of many policy plans, does not have the same record of accomplishment.

So far, Warren has had the most consistently good debate performances, but this time, she’ll face a new challenge and a new dynamic.

Can Harris turn it around?

As Warren has gone up in the polls, Senator Kamala Harris of California has sunk. A national Quinnipiac poll this week put her at 3 percent, tied with entrepreneur Andrew Yang. While she has qualified for the November debate, she is almost out of contention for a lot of voters and donors.

To be sure, Harris knows this is a big moment for her campaign. She shook up her campaign staff, and she has vowed to essentially move her White House bid to Iowa. Harris had her best moment on the campaign during the first debate this summer. She has not had the magic since.

Tom Steyer’s first debate

California billionaire Tom Steyer will make his first debate appearance Tuesday. He was a late entry into the contest and has pledged to spend $100 million — that’s $100,000,000! — on the race. So far, that fortune has bought television ads that helped him get to the necessary polling threshold. It’s less clear what his pitch to voters will be. He was once singularly focused on the environment before he was singularly focused on impeachment. How will he introduce himself to voters this time?

Advertisement

Others’ last debate

Four of the candidates on the stage have not qualified for November’s debate, which has higher donor and polling thresholds: former secretary of housing and urban development Julian Castro, former US representative Beto O’Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Representative Tulsi Gabbard. They will have every incentive to craft the debate performance of their lives, hoping that poll numbers improve before the end-of-the-month cut-off.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell or subscribe to his Ground Game newsletter on politics: http://pages.email.bostonglobe.com/GroundGameSignUp