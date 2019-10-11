A stretch of Route 2 in Orange was closed late Friday night after a truck carrying methane gas rolled over and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, State Police said.
The truck was believed to be leaking gas and a hazmat team was dispatched to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.. The area around exit 14 was also evacuated, State Police said in a statement.
The truck driver was rushed to the hospital with “potentially fatal injuries,” the statement said.
State troopers, firefighters and other emergency workers were on the scene as of 10:45 p.m.
No further information was released.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
