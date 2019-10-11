“Last night was the perfect opportunity to get out at night and practice man overboard,” Swiatek said. “Everybody will yell, ‘Man overboard!’ and the first person who sees him continually points and does not lose contact with the man overboard.”

The surf conditions off Nantucket—10-foot waves and 35-mile-per-hour winds—were ideal for people at the US Coast Guard Station Brant Point to toss their dummy overboard, said US Coast Guard Master Chief Chris Swiatek.

While a nor’easter whipped up the wind and waves Thursday, US Coast Guard members in Nantucket took to the rough seas and tossed a dummy in the water to practice rescuing people who have fallen overboard, the US Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard’s 47-foot long rescue boats are difficult to maneuver in choppy seas, Swiatek said.

“In heavy weather, we increase the speed of the boat and do a 180 turn to make our approach into the seas. As they approach the man overboard, they’ll use a boat hook to grab the man and bring him overboard,” Swiatek said.

The Coast Guard named the practice dummy “Oscar,” Swiatek said.

“We call him Oscar because the phonetic alphabet, A thru Z, O is Oscar, and that flag for man overboard you’re supposed to raise is called the Oscar flag, so that’s how the dummy got the name Oscar,” Swiatek said.

The Coast Guard gets more calls for people overboard when the weather is warm, Swiatek said, but they practice in colder conditions anyway.

“We run this drill very, very often, but to do it during a nor’easter is a very rare opportunity we have to take advantage of,” Swiatek said. “In storms like this, we ask mariners to seek safe shelter and not be out there. The last thing we want to do is to have to rescue someone.”

When the weather gets rough, the tough go training! Here’s what it looks like approaching a man overboard in heavy winds and seas off #Nantucket this evening during a #Noreaster. #SemperParatus pic.twitter.com/YI54qQqYwI — USCG Sta Brant Point (@BrantPointCG) October 10, 2019

