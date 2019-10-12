Crews responded to 110 Livermore St. Saturday after a gas explosion led to a fire in the building’s laundry room. Boston Fire Department

An estimated 150 people were displaced Saturday after a gas explosion led to a fire in the laundry room of a residential building in Mattapan, Boston fire officials said.

No injuries were reported from the explosion, which was reported at 110 Livermore St. about 12:30 p.m., though the gas-fed fire caused about $200,000 in damage, the Boston Fire Department said in a series of tweets.