An estimated 150 people were displaced Saturday after a gas explosion led to a fire in the laundry room of a residential building in Mattapan, Boston fire officials said.
No injuries were reported from the explosion, which was reported at 110 Livermore St. about 12:30 p.m., though the gas-fed fire caused about $200,000 in damage, the Boston Fire Department said in a series of tweets.
Residents in all 40 units of the building were forced out of their homes for the night. Fire and city officials, along with workers from the Red Cross, are helping displaced residents find shelter, according to department spokesman Brian Alkins.
It is not yet clear what caused the explosion, Alkins said.
