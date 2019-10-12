Cambridge police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a gun in the area of Hampshire and Windsor streets Saturday afternoon.
The man fled the area in an unknown vehicle towards Boston, Cambridge police said in a Tweet shortly before 5 p.m.
Three shell casings were recovered from the area, police said.
There were no reported injuries, according to Cambridge police.
Anyone with information is urged to call Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.