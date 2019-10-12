Two residents were injured in a two-alarm fire at a home at 6 2nd Brook St. in Kingston on Saturday morning, a fire official said.
The residents sustained burns and smoke inhalation while evacuating the two-story home, said Capt. John Bartlett of the Kingston Fire Department.
Paramedics transferred them to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for further treatment, he said.
The residents were standing in the rain outside the home when firefighters arrived on scene at 6:44 a.m., Bartlett said.
Bartlett said that heavy fire conditions and black smoke filled the first floor of the house.
Firefighters from Plymouth, Duxbury, Carver, and Plympton assisted the Kingston firefighters to put out the blaze.
“There was extreme fire damage to the first floor and extreme heat damage to the rest of the structure,” said Bartlett.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.
