The officers instructed the woman to jump, and officers Stephen Aprile and John Burton caught her, according to the statement.

The woman was already standing on the overhang when officers arrived at the home at 16 Flint Ave. around 12:25 p.m., Stoneham officials said in the statement.

A woman escaped her burning home in Stoneham Saturday by jumping from a roof overhang and into the arms of two police officers, officials said.

She was the only person home at the time. A dog was also rescued and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Fire Chief Matthew Grafton noted the woman’s escape came on the last day of Fire Prevention Week, whose theme this year focused on the escape routes.

“The resident who was at home at the time of today’s fire is an excellent example of someone who knew to find an available escape route and got herself safely out of the house as quickly as possible,” he said in the statement.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from all windows of the house. A second alarm was struck, summoning help from Woburn, Melrose, Wakefield, Winchester, and Reading fire departments, the statement said.

The fire was located in the kitchen. Crews prevented it from spreading through the rest of the house. But the house sustained heavy smoke and water damage, officials said.

Damages are estimated at $150,000-$200,000. The cause remains under investigation.

