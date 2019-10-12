A 63-year-old Lynn woman was killed in her home Friday night, according to the Essex district attorney’s office, which is investigating the death as a homicide.
The victim was identified Saturday as Ana Morin, who was found dead in her home at 62 West Neptune St., spokeswoman Katherine Katzman said in a brief phone interview.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, she said. “This does not appear to be a random act,” Katzman said.
The incident is under investigation.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.