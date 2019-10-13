Alijah is a social, engaging, and polite boy of Cape Verdean descent. His favorite activities include playing sports, board games and card games, and singing and dancing. He also likes cooking, baking, and swimming. Alijah is particularly good at basketball and he enjoys showing others his skills.

Alijah does benefit from accommodations listed on his IEP to assist him with more emotional/social supports. He does well in school and is performing on grade level. Alijah is hopeful that he will be able to step down to a less restrictive setting in the near future.

Advertisement

Legally freed for adoption, Alijah will do best in a family with no other children in the home or with children older than he is. An ideal family will be able to give Alijah the one-on-one attention that he craves, and provide him with structure and clear rules. He would also love for his future family to have pets or be open to adopting a pet. It is very important to Alijah that he is able to maintain contact with his eight siblings who are also looking to be adopted.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

Advertisement

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”