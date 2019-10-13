Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Last week in Belmont, there was a Hudsonian godwit at Beaver Brook and a lark sparrow at Rock Meadow. A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Danehy Park in Cambridge. Observers spotted four Caspian terns at a park in Squantum. Also, there were two American golden-plovers at Fishermen’s Bend Park in Winthrop.