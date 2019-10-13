Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Last week in Belmont, there was a Hudsonian godwit at Beaver Brook and a lark sparrow at Rock Meadow. A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Danehy Park in Cambridge. Observers spotted four Caspian terns at a park in Squantum. Also, there were two American golden-plovers at Fishermen’s Bend Park in Winthrop.
► North Shore: A late Connecticut warbler and three dickcissels along with a Lincoln’s sparrow were found at the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton. At Andrew’s Point in Gloucester, there were two Northern pintails, a very early harlequin duck, a dovekie, 18 Leach’s storm-petrels, and a white-eyed vireo. A Baird’s sandpiper was seen at Crane Beach in Essex.
► South Shore: At Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Halifax, there were six blue-winged teals, a sora, and four sandhill cranes. There were also two black-bellied plovers, three pectoral sandpipers, and two golden-crowned kinglets. Observers from Manomet Point saw two Northern fulmars and a Leach’s storm-petrel.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.