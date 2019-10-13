A boy was seriously injured when he lost control of his ATV and crashed into a telephone pole in Carver Sunday morning, according to Carver police.

Authorities responded to a powerline area near 11 Richfield Circle at about 11:25 a.m., police said in a statement. The boy was flown to Boston Medical Center with injuries that are considered “serious” but not life-threatening.

No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.