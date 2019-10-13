It won’t feel like a return to summer, but Monday’s holiday is expected to feature the warmest weather of the week.

Columbus Day is expected to be a near-clone of Sunday, with a high near 67 degrees, partly sunny skies, and a gentle breeze in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

After a sunny day Tuesday, with a high likely near 61, rain is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday morning, forecasters said.