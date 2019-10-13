It won’t feel like a return to summer, but Monday’s holiday is expected to feature the warmest weather of the week.
Columbus Day is expected to be a near-clone of Sunday, with a high near 67 degrees, partly sunny skies, and a gentle breeze in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.
After a sunny day Tuesday, with a high likely near 61, rain is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday morning, forecasters said.
Gusty winds are also expected to come midweek, with gusts up to 29 miles per hour Wednesday night and into the 30s Thursday.
But after a drop in temperatures Tuesday, daily highs are expected to hold steady with peaks near 60 Wednesday, 58 Thursday, 59 Friday, and 60 Saturday, according to the weather service.
Overnights will likely have an autumnal edge, with temperatures dropping well into the 40s most of the week.
Sun is expected to return Friday, forecasters said, setting up a seasonable, sunny weekend.
