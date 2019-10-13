Stoneham police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and injured four children before leaving the scene on Sunday, officials said in a statement.
Police received a 911 call about 6:40 p.m. after a dark-colored Subaru Legacy traveling west on Elm Street struck four kids who were standing with their bicycles in front of a home at the corner of MacArthur Road, according to a statement from Stoneham police.
The Subaru then hit a car parked in a driveway before fleeing the area with one of the children’s bicycles still lodged underneath it.
The four children — all of whom were 12 or 13 years old — were treated by EMS at the scene. Two were later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection of MacArthur and Elm was closed while police conducted their investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Stoneham Police Department at 781-438-1215.
