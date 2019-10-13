Stoneham police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and injured four children before leaving the scene on Sunday, officials said in a statement.

Police received a 911 call about 6:40 p.m. after a dark-colored Subaru Legacy traveling west on Elm Street struck four kids who were standing with their bicycles in front of a home at the corner of MacArthur Road, according to a statement from Stoneham police.

The Subaru then hit a car parked in a driveway before fleeing the area with one of the children’s bicycles still lodged underneath it.