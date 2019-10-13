Mayor Martin J. Walsh was among the elected officials who marched behind an escort from the Boston Police Department. Members of the Massachusetts State Police followed, dressed in crisp blue uniforms.

Dozens of people stood on street corners and sidewalks as high school bands, veterans’ organizations, community groups, and local leaders marched under sunny skies and temperatures that reached the high 60s.

An eclectic mix of marchers and musicians celebrated Columbus Day in a spirited parade Sunday that started at Boston’s City Hall Plaza and ended in the North End, the heart of the city’s Italian-American community.

Representatives of various Italian-American organizations, including those that organize the North End’s annual summertime feasts, waved from trolleys.

And, of course, what’s a parade in Boston without a little musket fire? The Aleppo Shriners Minutemen, dressed in tricorner hats, fired into the wind near the waterfront.

Christian Kulikoski was one of the proud veterans who participated in the parade. The 45-year-old was with members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“I would watch the Columbus Day parade as a kid,” said Kulikoski, a former commander of the VFW’s post in the North End. “And now, it’s a pleasure to be in it as a combat veteran of the United States Army.”

Some spectators were less familiar with the tradition.

Kristin Adam, 30, moved to Boston a little over a year ago. She watched with her mother and some of her mother’s friends on Commercial Street.

“It’s been very cool, especially in the North End, with all the Italian heritage and restaurants and everything,” she said.

As the parade moved past the neighborhood’s restaurants, shops, and brick apartment buildings, a festive mood filled the air. At one point, Mayor Walsh made an impromptu dash into a cafe to greet women enjoying the parade through a window.

Anabelle Demers, 23, who hails from Quebec, waved a small Italian flag as she stood with family as the parade rolled by on Sudbury Street.

Demers said the parade was “really nice,” but wasn’t exactly sure of its significance.

“I’m just not sure the — what’s the holiday about, but we’re enjoying it,” she said.

The North End’s parade is held every other year, alternating with a parade held in East Boston.

Louis Strazzullo, 37, is chairman of the North End Columbus Day Committee, which organized the parade.

He estimated there were hundreds of people along the parade route.

“It was one of our biggest years, this year,” he said.

The parade took place as some communities across the country have reexamined the legacy of Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who came to the Americas in 1492. The controversy around Columbus focuses on his mistreatment of people indigenous to the United States.

Some communities across the country now celebrate the holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, including neighboring Brookline, Cambridge, and Somerville. A bill pending on Beacon Hill would change the holiday in Massachusetts, the Globe has reported.

But John Pregmon, one of the parade’s organizers, said he doesn’t believe the parade is about just one man.

“To me, it was never about Columbus the person as much as . . . Italian-Americans and how they contributed to the United States,” Pregmon said.

Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJReyes.