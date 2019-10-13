Methuen police are seeking the public’s help to identify potential shooters or victims after several gun shots were fired on Independence Drive early Sunday morning.

At 5 a.m., police responded to reports of four to five gun shots at 5 to 9 Independence Drive, Methuen police said in a tweet. Officers found shell casings in the area, and witnesses reported seeing people fleeing on foot and in a silver Honda CR-V and a dark four-door sedan, police said.

Officers checked area hospitals but found no gun shot victims, Methuen Police Chief Joe Solomon said on Facebook.