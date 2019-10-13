Methuen police are seeking the public’s help to identify potential shooters or victims after several gun shots were fired on Independence Drive early Sunday morning.
At 5 a.m., police responded to reports of four to five gun shots at 5 to 9 Independence Drive, Methuen police said in a tweet. Officers found shell casings in the area, and witnesses reported seeing people fleeing on foot and in a silver Honda CR-V and a dark four-door sedan, police said.
Officers checked area hospitals but found no gun shot victims, Methuen Police Chief Joe Solomon said on Facebook.
Police are asking residents near Independence Drive, Constitution Way, and Pleasant Valley Street to check their security videos for any activity around 5 a.m.
They are encouraging anyone with information to call the department at 978-983-8698.
