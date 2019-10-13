A federal judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts’ four-month ban on the sale of vaping products. The hearing Tuesday in Boston federal court is expected to focus on the vaping industry’s request to temporarily lift the ban while the broader case is decided. US District Judge Indira Talwani last week denied the industry’s request to lift the Sept. 24 ban until Tuesday’s hearing. The Vapor Technology Association and local vape store owners argue the ban will destroy the state’s $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and irreparably harm their business. Governor Charlie Baker issued the ban after state officials reported 10 probable or confirmed cases of lung illness caused by e-cigarette products. Last week, the state reported its first confirmed death from the illness. (AP)

Eastham

Shark study findings to be released

Cape Cod officials are expected to release a long-awaited report on ways the tourist destination can deal with a growing population of great white sharks. The Woods Hole Group will present its findings Thursday at Nauset Regional High School in Eastham. Cape Cod National Seashore officials, state lawmakers, town administrators, and representatives from the nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will also be present to take public comments and answer questions. The Bourne-based Woods Hole Group was tapped for the $49,950 study after two shark attacks on humans last year, including Massachusetts’ first fatal attack in more than 80 years. The study is expected to examine a range of strategies including deploying sonar detectors, using aerial drones, installing shark barriers, and culling seals and sharks. (AP)

Orange

Driver in fatal tanker crash identified

State Police on Sunday identified the victim of a fatal gas truck crash as Lois Ann Johnson, 62, of Woodstock, N.H. She was driving a tractor-trailer carrying methane on Route 2 Friday night when it rolled over. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the Exit 14 ramp and forced a portion of the highway to be shut down until Saturday afternoon. Several nearby residences were also evacuated until the area was deemed safe. The truck was carrying cylinders of pressurized natural gas and bore stickers saying it was transporting methane, a main component of natural gas. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Providence

State seeks input on climate projects

Rhode Island officials are asking for the public’s input on how to spend $10 million approved for climate resilience projects. The Department of Environmental Management is scheduled to hold a public hearing on proposed climate resilience fund regulations at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its Providence headquarters. The draft regulations create two funds to receive, hold, and administer the $10 million portion of the green economy and clean water bond approved by voters last year. The first set of proposed regulations is for half the bond funding earmarked for wastewater treatment facility projects. The second set is for the rest of the money, to be used for other resilience projects such as infrastructure removal or redesign. (AP)

Bellows Falls, Vt.

Historic building facing demolition

The days may be numbered for a former YMCA building in the Vermont village of Bellows Falls, but the current owner is still looking for ways to save the historic structure. The Rutland Herald reports village trustees stopped short of ordering the demolition of the 1835-structure that was first built as a Methodist church. The Meeting Waters YMCA occupied the building for about 50 years before selling it to Christopher Glennon two years ago for $1 on the understanding he would renovate it. Glennon has done some work on the building, but has struggled to convince the village trustees that the building is restorable. Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison says an engineer’s report found no option but demolition. Trustees asked Glennon to give them an updated renovation plan by next month. (AP)