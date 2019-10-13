State Police have identified the man who was killed in a car accident on Route 20 in Brimfield Friday afternoon as William Visneau, 58, of Brimfield.

A 52-year-old Brighton man was also injured in the crash, State Police said Friday. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, which are so far not fatal, said Trooper Nick D’Angelo, a State Police spokesman.

The head-on collision occurred at 2:10 p.m. Friday near New Holland Road, police said. The Brighton man was driving a 2015 Volvo S60, and Visneau was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa.