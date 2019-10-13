The truck driver killed in a rollover crash that shut down part of Route 2 in Orange for over 16 hours was identified as a New Hampshire woman, State Police said Sunday.

Lois Ann Johnson, 62, of Woodstock, was driving a truck pulling a 53-foot trailer with multiple cylinders of pressurized natural gas when the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp in Friday night, according to State Police in a statement. She was later declared dead.

The truck appears to have “failed to hold the curved roadway of the exit ramp, crashed through a guardrail, went over a grass embankment and rolled over, coming to rest along the woodline,” according to crash reconstruction, State Police said.