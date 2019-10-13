The truck driver killed in a rollover crash that shut down part of Route 2 in Orange for over 16 hours was identified as a New Hampshire woman, State Police said Sunday.
Lois Ann Johnson, 62, of Woodstock, was driving a truck pulling a 53-foot trailer with multiple cylinders of pressurized natural gas when the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp in Friday night, according to State Police in a statement. She was later declared dead.
The truck appears to have “failed to hold the curved roadway of the exit ramp, crashed through a guardrail, went over a grass embankment and rolled over, coming to rest along the woodline,” according to crash reconstruction, State Police said.
Advertisement
There is no evidence of impairment in the crash, which remains under investigation, State Police said.
The truck and trailer, which was marked with a hazmat placard indicating methane, a primary component of natural gas, are owned by NG Advantage and cryogenic transport company KAG Trucking Merchant Gas, according to State Police.
Route 2 between exits 13 and 15 was closed into Saturday afternoon, over 16 hours after the vehicle overturned, as the companies evaluated methods of recovering the gas, State Police said.
The ramp where the truck crashed, Exit 14, remained closed Sunday as authorities worked to recover the trailer and repair the guardrail, State Police said.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.