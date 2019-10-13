A teenage girl was killed, and two teenage boys were injured when a car struck a tree in Bath, N.H., on Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Officials received a report of a crash along River Road about 11:50 a.m., police said in a statement.

Police believe the three teens, all under the age of 17, were traveling south when the driver of the car, a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, lost control and veered off the right side of the road, striking a large tree with the right, rear passenger door, according to the statement.