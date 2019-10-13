A teenage girl was killed, and two teenage boys were injured when a car struck a tree in Bath, N.H., on Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Officials received a report of a crash along River Road about 11:50 a.m., police said in a statement.
Police believe the three teens, all under the age of 17, were traveling south when the driver of the car, a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, lost control and veered off the right side of the road, striking a large tree with the right, rear passenger door, according to the statement.
The girl, who was sitting in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two boys were taken to local hospitals with significant injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8993.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.