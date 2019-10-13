Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with “traumatic injuries” after a crash in Plympton, firefighters said Sunday.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Winnetuxet Road and Parsonage Road, Plympton fire said in a tweet.
“2 motorcyclists were found with traumatic injuries,” the tweet said. “Both patients were transported to South Shore Hospital.”
Plympton Firefighters responded to the intersection of Winnetuxet Rd @ Parsonage Rd. for an MVA. 2 motorcyclists were found with traumatic injuries. Both patients were transported to South Shore Hospital. A Carver ambulance was called to the scene to assist with transport. pic.twitter.com/QE3BHpz0Ur— Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) October 13, 2019
Plympton fire and police officials could not immediately be reached for further information late Sunday afternoon.
