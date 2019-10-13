fb-pixel

Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with “traumatic injuries” after a crash in Plympton, firefighters said Sunday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Winnetuxet Road and Parsonage Road, Plympton fire said in a tweet.

“2 motorcyclists were found with traumatic injuries,” the tweet said. “Both patients were transported to South Shore Hospital.”

Plympton fire and police officials could not immediately be reached for further information late Sunday afternoon.

