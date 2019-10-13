The moon rose “opposite” in the sky from the setting sun. While Sunday is the first official night of the Hunter’s Moon, the natural satellite will appear full for about three days, from Saturday to Tuesday, the article said.

Known by many names — including the Travel Moon, the Dying Grass Moon, the Sanguine Moon, and the Blood Moon — the Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon following the Harvest Moon, which falls each year around the autumnal equinox, according to an article from NASA .

Look into the night sky and you’ll surely see it — the full, bright Hunter’s Moon rose officially at 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon was so named because it marked the optimum time to begin hunting in preparation for the cold winter months.

“Since the harvesters had recently reaped the fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the fattened deer and other animals that had come out to glean (and the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them),” the Almanac states.

Many of the Hunter’s Moon names originate from the Algonquin tribes of the present-day northern and eastern United States, the NASA article said.

The moon has significance in many other cultures as well. In the Hebrew calendar, the Hunter’s Moon falls near the start of Sukkot, a 7-day holiday during the lunar month of Tishrei, according to NASA. For Hindus, this moon marks the harvest festival of Sharad Purnima. Buddhists, too, celebrate this full moon with Pavarana, a holiday signalling the end of the three-month period of fasting.

Photos of the moon from around the world on Sunday:

Migrants took a break from the Moria Refugee Camp to watch the full moon rise Sunday at Panagiouda Port, a short walk from the overcrowded camp in Panagiouda, Greece. ) Getty Images/Getty Images

A plane passed the moon after takeoff at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. AP/Associated Press

The full moon rose behind the rugby bars before a match at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, France, on Sunday. AFP via Getty Images

