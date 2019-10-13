A look at how the holiday will affect your routine Monday:

Retail stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Liquor stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Supermarkets: Open at owners’ discretion.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Open.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: US post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: All five subway lines, Commuter Rail lines, buses, and The RIDE will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats on weekday schedule.

Boston traffic rules: Meters not enforced. All other parking rules apply.

Trash/recycling collection: Regular collection for Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Downtown, Fenway, the North End, South Boston, South End, and Roxbury. Collection in all other sections of the city will be delayed one day. To monitor your neighborhood’s trash and recycling schedule, download the Trash Day App at: https://www.boston.gov/trash-day-schedule.