The cause of death for both was ruled as accidental due to smoke inhalation, according to the statement.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Benjamin Fauteux of Hillsboro and 1-year-old Emerson Quinonez of North Hampton, according to a statement from the state fire marshal’s office.

The two victims in a fatal fire Friday in North Hampton, N.H., have been identified — one of whom was a 1-year-old child, officials said Sunday.

The fire broke out at the two-family home at 90 Lovering Road after 8 p.m. on Friday, according to a report from the Associated Press, which cited WMUR-TV. Police at the time said a man and a young boy who were in the house were taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries, the AP reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said Sunday.

The state fire marshal’s office “would like to remind all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home,” the statement said. “In the event of a fire, immediately exit your home and call 911. Keep exits clear of debris and have a home fire escape plan.”

No further information on Friday’s fire was immediately available.

