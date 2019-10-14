Police arrested a man on trafficking charges and seized more than $150,000 in cash and 40 grams of drugs during a drug bust Saturday afternoon in Dorchester, police said.
Kenron Roache, 24, of Dorchester was charged with trafficking a Class A drug and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers from the Boston Police Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant for two apartments at 37 Greenock St. at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. During the search, they found more than 30 grams of heroin, 10 grams of packaged marijuana, $166,343 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
Advertisement
Roache is set to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.