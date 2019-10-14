Police arrested a man on trafficking charges and seized more than $150,000 in cash and 40 grams of drugs during a drug bust Saturday afternoon in Dorchester, police said.

Kenron Roache, 24, of Dorchester was charged with trafficking a Class A drug and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers from the Boston Police Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant for two apartments at 37 Greenock St. at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. During the search, they found more than 30 grams of heroin, 10 grams of packaged marijuana, $166,343 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.