Last week the atmosphere was in a blocking pattern. Now, we’re looking at another storm, but the pattern has undergone a shift and rather than being blocked, things are moving rapidly. We call this meridional or an amplified pattern. Things are about to get active enough, so we should be looking at a storm per week for a while.

As I write this, I’m thinking about how significant rain was a possibility early last week. With the exception of parts of eastern Massachusetts, there really wasn’t a lot of rain with the last nor’easter.

A low pressure system will gather strength just south of New England and then explode as it moves northeast into Canada. For the storm to be considered a meteorological bomb or undergo what we call “bombogenesis,” it would have to lose 24 millibars of pressure in as many hours. Even if the storm doesn’t intensify quickly, it’s still going to become quite strong.

The American model forecast has low pressure strengthening early Thursday off the Massachusetts coastline. WeatherBell

This will bring about several hours of heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday night. Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, the most since early September. Early commuters should escape most of the rain, but if you’re driving later Wednesday evening, be prepared for wet conditions.

There’s going to be an axis of heavy rain just to the west of the storm center. If the storm were to track through central New England, coastal areas would not see as much rain as they will if the storm stays just offshore.

For forecasters, it’s interesting to think about if the same scenario played out in a couple of months. In mid-winter, we would be looking at snow or rain changing to heavy snow, and there would probably be some thunder involved as well.

Behind the system we will have a blustery day Thursday as showers come to an end. Things will start to improve for Friday. And right now the weekend is looking fantastic with a lot of sunshine and a warming trend.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average for the third week of October and I still don’t see any significant cold on the horizon.

There hasn’t even been a hard freeze for most areas which also means that those mosquitoes are still out, but it’s allowing the gardens to continue to shine.

