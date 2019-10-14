Firefighters were battling a fire early Monday at a large commercial building on Andover Street in Wilmington.
According to a tweet from Wilmington Police, multiple crews were fighting a fire at 235 Andover Street, the apparent address of OPRSystems, Inc., a paper recycling center.
No information was immediately available about the size of the fire, what caused it, or if anyone was injured in the blaze.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
