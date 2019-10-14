A worker at a truck repair shop in Milford was flown to the hospital Monday morning with serious injuries after a tank he was working on exploded, police said.

The man, who is in his late 40s, was welding on a tank when some fumes accumulated near an ignition source, Milford Police Sergeant Robert Tusino said. The incident happened at Birchler’s Automotive at 35 Birch St. at around 11:45 a.m.

The victim suffered burns to his arm and his face. No one else was injured, and the man was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center, Tusino said.