A worker at a truck repair shop in Milford was flown to the hospital Monday morning with serious injuries after a tank he was working on exploded, police said.
The man, who is in his late 40s, was welding on a tank when some fumes accumulated near an ignition source, Milford Police Sergeant Robert Tusino said. The incident happened at Birchler’s Automotive at 35 Birch St. at around 11:45 a.m.
The victim suffered burns to his arm and his face. No one else was injured, and the man was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center, Tusino said.
Police have not released the man’s identity.
