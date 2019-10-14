A 57-year-old man died Monday night in a Methuen hit-and-run crash, police said.
The incident happened at 8:41 p.m., according to Lieutenant Christian Max of the Methuen Police Department. The victim was a pedestrian, police said.
Jackson Street was closed between Ranger Road and Dearborn Road as police investigated the crash, according to police.
Police are asking people who live on Jackson Street to review any security footage that might have captured the hit-and-run. Anyone with information can call 978-983-8698.
Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.