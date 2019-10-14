The girls’ parents came over and there were good-natured smiles and handshakes all around. The mother took out her phone and the girls posed with the cleaner, who stood between them while she snapped a photo.

The girl was embarrassed and apologetic. The cleaner, an employee of WORK Inc. — a local agency that helps people with disabilities — was apologetic, too, even though he did nothing to precipitate the accidental collision.

A few months ago, I sat on bench along the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway and watched two little girls chase each other around. One of them bumped into a guy who was cleaning the grounds.

It was no big deal, but optically, it was beautiful, an accidental bump turning into a display of common humanity.

Compare those optics with the ones represented by the decision by the Conservancy that runs the Greenway to dump the cleaners from the Dorchester nonprofit for a for-profit company based in Kentucky.

Jim Cassetta, WORK Inc.’s president, remembers that 13 years ago, he was sitting with then Mayor Tom Menino, Peter Meade, the first Greenway chairman, and Senator Ted Kennedy, whose mother the Greenway was to be named for.

“Ted said, ‘WORK Inc. needs to be on the Greenway.’ Ted was very insistent. The Kennedy family wanted people with disabilities to have a fair shot, and to be visible in the community,” Cassetta said.

Fast forward to today, and the Greenway is being cleaned by a company represented in the Senate by Mitch McConnell, who when it comes to sticking up for the disabled and vulnerable, is hardly a Ted Kennedy.

Jesse Brackenbury, executive director of the Greenway Conservancy, is unapologetic about switching from the locally-based nonprofit that had cleaned the Greenway since it opened in 2009 to Kentucky-based Block By Block. He is highly critical of WORK Inc.’s management, and barely hides his contempt for Cassetta, who, in turn, doesn’t hide his contempt for Brackenbury at all. Cassetta says Brackenbury made specious claims about his team’s ability, insisting the real story is the Conservancy doesn’t want disabled people about the place.

When I asked Brackenbury if he’d acknowledge that it’s a bad look to dump a local nonprofit that helps people with disabilities develop skills in favor of a company that takes its profits out of state, he said, “Presented that way, yes.”

Frankly, I don’t know what other way to present it. Brackenbury was able to rattle off statistics and metrics that he said made the Kentucky company a better choice. But the bottom line is this: The people who run the Greenway dumped a local agency that does God’s work for a company that cares about the bottom line first and the community when and if it chooses.

Brackenbury notes that the Kentucky company hires local people, and is committed to hiring homeless and low-income employees. That’s swell, but it doesn’t address dumping people with disabilities who have a demonstrably harder time finding work than most job seekers.

“We can serve the Kennedy family’s commitment (to the disabled) without giving WORK Inc. a lifetime contract,” Brackenbury said.

I talked to Cassetta and Brackenbury, separately, and was reminded of that scene in “Cool Hand Luke,” when Strother Martin belts Paul Newman then tells the rest of the chain gang, “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”

Cooler heads need to prevail, and perhaps be knocked together, and I think I know a guy who could do the cooling, if not necessarily the knocking: Jim Brett.

Brett, the best mayor Boston never had, heads the New England Council, which lobbies for the region’s business community. He’s devoted his life to sticking up for people with disabilities. He’s a Dorchester guy who gets it from every angle — business, public policy, and doing the right and decent thing.

If Jim Brett can sit down with both sides in this dispute, it might not get resolved to everyone’s liking, but there will be no failure to communicate.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.