A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Causeway Street Monday evening, leaving the busy-thoroughfare closed to traffic for hours as police investigated.

Boston Police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital after the stabbing. But the crime scene near 70 Causeway Street remained active into the night.

Police were set up along Causeway Street between Portland and Canal streets, examining items and leaving evidence markers along the street and the sidewalk. Kenneally said the road would be open well in advance of the morning commute.