BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in Connecticut, killing two teenage girls and injuring a third.

State police say the truck was negotiating a curve in the town of Brooklyn just after midnight Monday when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail. The truck continued down into a ditch and caught fire.

Police say Brenna Ann Larson, of Thompson, and Shawnna Wojnowski, of Plainfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene.