A 79-year-old woman died on Monday in Nashua after she was hit by a vehicle and pinned to the ground, police said.

The woman was in the parking lot of the Bridges by EPOCH assisted living home, according to the management of the facility. The driver was an 80-year-old man, who was also taken to a hospital, police said.

According to EPOCH, the victim and the driver came together to the facility, which cares for people with Alzeheimer’s disease and other memory loss. Neither one is a resident, EPOCH said, and no one who lived there was hurt.