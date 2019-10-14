A 79-year-old woman died on Monday in Nashua after she was hit by a vehicle and pinned to the ground, police said.
The woman was in the parking lot of the Bridges by EPOCH assisted living home, according to the management of the facility. The driver was an 80-year-old man, who was also taken to a hospital, police said.
According to EPOCH, the victim and the driver came together to the facility, which cares for people with Alzeheimer’s disease and other memory loss. Neither one is a resident, EPOCH said, and no one who lived there was hurt.
The Nashua Fire Department used machinery to lift the vehicle off the woman before pronouncing her dead.
Both EPOCH staff and the man driving the vehicle are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with more information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the Nashua Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 594-3500.
