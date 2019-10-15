Hollywood star Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.
A representative for Huffman, 56, confirmed in a statement that the “Desperate Housewives” star had self-reported to prison.
“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” the statement said. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”
Advertisement
Huffman was sentenced in September in US District Court in Boston to the brief stretch behind bars, for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score.
Huffman’s one of dozens of defendants jammed up in the scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.
Huffman was charged for the latter scheme; she was never implicated in the sports scam.
Singer has pleaded guilty to his role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.