Officers responded to the house, at 173 Lincoln St., around 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a bullet that broke through a window and came to rest atop a small table, police said .

There were no injuries in the incident that prompted a response from the State Police Air Wing. The rifles were recovered deep into a marshy wooded area behind the corporate office of Shaw’s Supermarkets, West Bridgewater police said in a statement.

Authorities seized several high-powered rifles from a wooded area of West Bridgewater Monday, after receiving report of a bullet shot into a home with several adults and children inside, police said.

Advertisement

Around the same time, police said they received reports of gun shots heard near Shaw’s Corporate Office Headquarters on West Center Street, a short distance from the Lincoln Street house, according to the statement.

When police arrived at Shaw’s they “continually heard multiple ‘spurts’ of gun fire” coming from behind the offices, but the area was so thick with marsh and wooded land, police could not investigate on foot, , West Bridgewater police said.

Police requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police Air Wing. A crew dispatched was able to view and record four individuals with a large array of weapons at “some type of camp site,” the statement said .

After one of the individuals was contacted via phone call, officers were able to convince the group to exit the camp site voluntarily, police said.

The four were taken to West Bridgewater Police Department for questioning and have since been released, according to police.

Police have not yet determined if the bullet retrieved from the Lincoln Street house was shot by any of the four individuals, police said.

.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.